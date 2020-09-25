Dining Days return to Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back by popular demand the Dining Days promotion returns to Destiny USA Sunday, September 27. The special runs through Sunday, October 11.

Participating mall restaurants will offer 2 to 3-course meals for $25 or less. Options could include an appetizer, a main course (most will include a dessert). Some of the dishes available are the Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese, Vietnamese Chocolate Lava Cake, Key West Chicken Quesadilla, and many more delicious options.

“Our restaurants are back and want to show their customers their appreciation by offering these exclusive deals,” said Destiny USA Director of Marketing Nikita Jankowski. “The first Dining Days we offered last fall went extremely well. Customers went home happy, full, and most importantly, with more money in their pockets. So why not do it again?”

Participating restaurants are 110 Grill, Margaritaville and P.F. Chang’s. Menu choices can be found here.

More from NewsChannel 9: