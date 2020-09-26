Dino Babers reacts to SU’s first win of the season: “It was a good team win”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse jumped out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back, defeating Georgia Tech 37-20. The SU defense forced five turnovers in the win over the Yellow Jackets.

Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker ran for 112 yards, and two touchdowns for the Orange. SU redshirt junior quarterback Tommy Devito added 194 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Syracuse returns to action on October 10th, when they take on Duke at the Dome.

Hear what Dino Babers had to say following Syracuse first win of the season, by clicking on the video player above.