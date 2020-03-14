Dinosaur Bar-B-Que announces changes during coronavirus pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Syracuse, tables are getting wiped down and sanitized constantly, but there are fewer tables to clean.

They’ve removed tables and chairs to reach the state’s new 50% reduction rule. They’re also now offering sick pay.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que managing partner Susi Stein said, “If they aren’t feeling good, we don’t want to have that hurt their pay, so that’s something that we’ve added now that will continue on forever, that’s a new policy company-wide.”

The Dinosaur and other places have also cancelled live entertainment to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que will also temporarily be closing at 11 p.m. on weekends.

