SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The famous Syracuse restaurant Dinosaur BBQ celebrated its 35th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 1, with a BBQ bash.

The party went from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and everyone had the chance to enjoy some pulled pork, along with drinks from 1911 Established, Middle Ages Brewing Company and Meier’s Creek Brewing Company.

People did have to buy $10 tickets to get into the party, but all ticket proceeds went to a good cause as they were donated to the Food Bank of Central New York.