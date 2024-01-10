SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Experience dinosaurs like never before with Jurassic Quest at the New York State Fairgrounds from Jan. 19-21 and walk among the dinosaurs!

Jurassic Quest is the nation’s biggest dinosaur adventure show, bringing to life a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs developed with leading paleontologists to replicate the likenesses, movement and sound of specific dinosaurs.

Jurassic Quest came to the Fairgrounds in March 2023 and to the New York State Fair in August 2023 and was a big hit in the Central New York Community.

Central New Yorkers can walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about these creatures that ruled on land and sea.

Kids can come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon!

Guests can experience live dinosaur shows and interactive science and art activities, including a fossil dig, a “Triceratops” soft play area for “little explorers,” photo opportunities and more.

New this year, Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education, and fun with an expanded Excavation Station, an expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, a newly launched video tour featuring star dinosaur trainers, and more!

Advance purchase tickets can be bought here.

Tickets include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows.

Some rides and activities require activity tickets, available on-site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket (the best value for children ages 2-10). Entry is free for children under age 2, and strollers are permitted

Socks are required for inflatable attractions, and some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

The schedule is listed below