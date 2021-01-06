Diocese of Syracuse plans virtual ‘Holy Hour’ in response to violence in the Capitol

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse will hold a Holy Hour at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening in response to the events that happened earlier on Capitol Hill. The Diocese says they want “to bring peace to our nation this evening”.

Bishop Douglas Lucia will offer the Holy Hour at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. It will be live-streamed on the Diocese’s YouTube Channel.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9