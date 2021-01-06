Diocese of Syracuse plans virtual ‘Holy Hour’ in response to violence in the Capitol

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse will hold a Holy Hour at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening in response to the events that happened earlier on Capitol Hill. The Diocese says they want “to bring peace to our nation this evening”.
Bishop Douglas Lucia will offer the Holy Hour at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. It will be live-streamed on the Diocese’s YouTube Channel.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- SU Squanders Big Lead in Loss to Pitt
- Election certification paused after Trump backers breach Capitol
- Lawmakers approve money to fund forensic identification of migrant remains
- Cortland County offering COVID-19 vaccine to those in Phase 1a of the vaccination program
- Horned, shirtless man at the Capitol demonstration identified
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App