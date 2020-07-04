Dirt bike driver in critical condition after colliding with SUV in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is in critical condition Saturday, after he rode his dirt bike and collided with an SUV Friday evening.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 2000 block of East Fayette St., near the Syracuse Community Health Center, for a motor vehicle crash.
When officers arrived, they found a crash involving a dirt bike and an SUV.
An investigation into the crash revealed that the SUV tried making a left turn into the Parkside Commons while traveling east on East Fayette Street. While the SUV navigated the turn, a dirt bike tried passing the SUV and struck it on the rear driver side.
The driver of the dirt bike, a 21-year-old man, was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries to his head and upper body.
He was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
Syracuse Police say the investigation is ongoing.
