SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Enjoy the classic film’s first live film-to-concert experience with “Dirty Dancing in Concert” at the Landmark Theatre on October 18.

Relive the timeless romantic story of Baby and Johnny with the film-favorite on a full-size cinema screen with a live bands and singers on stage.

The live movie concert will start at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18 at the Landmark Theatre and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

This unique way of watching the iconic film in concert will create an unforgettable memory for audiences.

The complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a five-piece band and vocalists perform the songs live, in sync with the film.

After the movie concert, audiences can stay for the encore after-party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to their favorite Dirty Dancing songs.

Dirty Dancing, written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987.

“Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award®-winning best original song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”. Grossing more than $213 million worldwide, Dirty Dancing captured the hearts of audiences everywhere,” stated GEA Live and Lionsgate.

For those who haven’t seen the movie yet, picture the summer of 1963, when Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family take a vacation in the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman’s.

Baby becomes intrigued by the staff’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyles of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. It is a summer she’ll never forget.