Dishonesty about infections, contacts becoming huge hurtle amid COVID-19 spread

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trouble contact tracing is a major concern for several counties. The delta variant is proving to be contagious and cases are rising.

Cayuga County continues to try and convince people to get a shot, and the health department hinted last week that there are people who test positive that don’t want to come forward and admit who they have come into contact with.

Onondaga County is having to jump similar hurdles. The county executive is even considering bringing back executive orders that only disappeared a few months ago.

“We have seen a trend lately of people not helping with case investigations and if that becomes a consistent trend, we are going to have to have executive action on that and have a severe penalty for that. It is really unacceptable,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon.

The punishments have not been set in stone just yet. The focus across Central New York continues to be getting people vaccinated. Clinics continue for those who still haven’t got a shot.