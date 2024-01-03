(WSYR-TV) — If you love Disney, you have the chance to experience the characters on ice this weekend right here in Syracuse. Disney On Ice comes to Syracuse this week with “Mickey’s Search Party.”

Ryan Santee is a Disney On Ice performer, and he is sharing details on what it’s like to be involved in the production.

The production takes the audience on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic.

The performances will be at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial.

Showtimes are as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue Box Office. Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

You can learn more and get tickets at disneyonice.com/mickeys-search-party.