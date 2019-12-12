Disney On Ice Presents “Celebrating Memories” at the Oncenter War Memorial

Disney On Ice brings Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the crew to the Oncenter War Memorial Arena tonight. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Memories” in search of Mickey Mouse’s favorite memories by going through time.

The show will feature both old and new films such as Frozen, Mulan, and Toy Story. All of the classic Disney princesses are also featured.

Benjamin Toedte who plays Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid says there will be two different acts from the movie. He says the best part of the job is the audience.

“It’s so magical like I mean the most rewarding part of the job is seeing all of their little faces light up when they see their favorite characters, everyone is dressed up for the show it’s such a magical experience,” he said.

Cassandra Smith who plays Princess Merida from the 2012 Disney Pixar film ‘Brave’ says that the show isn’t only for the kids to participate and enjoy, but also for the parents too.

“We want you to get up on your feet and dance along with us and sing throughout the whole show so it’s very interactive,” she said.

Disney On Ice “Celebrate Memories” will starts at 7pm on Thursday, December 12 and runs through the weekend. For tickets and information visit DisneyOnIce.com