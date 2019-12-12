SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Grab your mouse ears. Disney on Ice’s “Celebrate Memories” kicks off Thursday night in Downtown Syracuse.

The show features Mickey and friends sharing their favorite memories while meeting up with friends form “Moana” and “Frozen” along the way.

If you and your family want to catch the show, Mickey and the gang are in town Thursday through Sunday for shows every day at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena on Montgomery Street.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9