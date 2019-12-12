SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Grab your mouse ears. Disney on Ice’s “Celebrate Memories” kicks off Thursday night in Downtown Syracuse.
The show features Mickey and friends sharing their favorite memories while meeting up with friends form “Moana” and “Frozen” along the way.
If you and your family want to catch the show, Mickey and the gang are in town Thursday through Sunday for shows every day at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena on Montgomery Street.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App