Disney Princess – The Concert comes to Syracuse, features notable Broadway performers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Disney Princess – The Concert is coming to Syracuse on April 15, 2022, at the Landmark Theatre. Cast members include Susan Egan (from Broadway’s original “Beauty and the Beast”), Arielle Jacobs (from Broadway’s “Aladdin” and “In the Heights”), Annelies van der Pol (from Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven” and the final ‘Belle’ in Broadway’s “Beauty and the Beast”), and Syndee Winters (from Broadway’s “The Lion King” and “Hamilton”).

The cast of Disney Princess – The Concert will perform over 30 songs from classic Disney films, such as “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” accompanied by impressive animations and visuals. The cast will also share exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from their time on stage and screen. Concertgoers are also encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show in New York City in 2015. The show gathered critical success and a loyal fan base. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. on www.livenation.com.