Displaced retirement home resident shares experience following water pipe burst and ceiling collapse

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – 90 people living in a retirement community are without a home after being forced to evacuate due to a major water pipe burst.

Multiple crews responded to the Parkrose Estates in Clay on Sunday afternoon. The water damage from the pipe burst led to extensive flooding, power outages and a ceiling collapse.

"𝑰'𝒗𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒅 𝒂 𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 & 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒋𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒐𝒑𝒔 𝒊𝒕 𝒐𝒇𝒇."



Mark Peterson is one of 90 displaced residents at the Parkrose Estates in Clay.



Mark Peterson has only been living at Parkrose Estates for 6 months, but now he’s one of the residents wondering when he’ll be able to move back in.

“I was in my apartment and the fire alarms all went off,” Peterson told NewsChannel 9. “The rule is when the fire alarm goes off, you stay in your room until somebody comes and tells you what to do and that’s what I did.”

Peterson said he and the other residents were instructed to wait in the hallway, but because of the power outage, it was pitch black.

“None of the emergency lights in the hallway worked,” Peterson said.

After evacuating the retirement home, all 90 residents were taken across the street to a St. Joseph’s Healthcare facility for a safe and warm place to stay for a while.

The American Red Cross provided the residents with water and snacks while each waited to either be picked up by relatives or be transported by bus to a temporary location.

On Monday, residents and their families were going inside of the damaged retirement home to pick up valuables, medication and clothing, all items they were not allowed to take with them on Sunday.

It’s still unclear when the damages will be repaired or when residents can move back in, but whenever that may be, Peterson and the other Parkrose neighbors will certainly be ready.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Parkrose Estates for comment on the incident and management declined our request.

The North Syracuse Fire Department is leading the investigation. Other crews that responded to the scene include the Liverpool Fire Department, Moyers Corners Fire Department and assistance from the Onondaga County Emergency Management Office.