Dispute leads to arrest of Dryden resident for violating order of protection

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Dryden resident is facing criminal contempt and criminal mischief charges after a domestic dispute in Cortlandville.

Kelly E. Giannone, 25, of Dryden, was involved in a domestic dispute in Cortlandville, where Giannone allegedly struck the victim multiple times and also took the victim’s phone so the victim couldn’t call 911. During the investigation, it was also learned that the victim had an order of protection from Giannone.

Giannone was arrested and arraigned, and is due back in court at a later date.