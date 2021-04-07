Distracted driving crackdown coming

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Don’t text and drive. That’s the message law agencies will be focusing on for the next week.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says it is participating in a nationwide crackdown on distracted driving beginning Thursday running through April 12.

Grant money from the state will pay for extra patrols to enforce distracted driving laws.

The dedicated patrols will target “…motorists who commit cell phone use/texting violations in addition to other observed violations commonly associated with distracted driving,” according to a news release from the department.

The sheriff’s office urges drivers to focus on their driving and not mobile devices to keep everyone safe on the highway.

The campaign is using the marketing tag line of ”U Drive. U Text. U Pay.”