District Attorney: Grand jury indicts Joseph Evans after he stabbed roommate, threatened SPD officers

Local News
courtroom gavel

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County District Attorney, a grand jury has indicted Joseph Evans, 67 after he stabbed his roommate, then threatened two Syracuse Police officers with a knife on August 15. 

Police say Evans stabbed his roommate, Aron Balcom, before officers arrived that day. Balcom suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident, according to police.

Police say Evans threatened Officer Chad King with a knife, and attempted to cause the death of Sergeant Jason Wells with the knife. Officer King fired his gun, shooting Evans at least one time. Sgt. Jason Wells used a less-lethal shotgun during this incident. The jury has determined that these actions by the officers were justified.

Evans was charged with assault, menacing a police officer, and attempted murder in the first degree, according to police.

