District Attorney says man who shot himself in Camillus parking lot has died

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick has told NewsChannel 9 that the man who shot himself in a Camillus parking lot has died. He says the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man was wanted by Syracuse Police on a theft investigation and ended up in the parking lot after a brief chase.
