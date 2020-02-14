District Attorney says man who shot himself in Camillus parking lot has died

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick has told NewsChannel 9 that the man who shot himself in a Camillus parking lot has died. He says the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was wanted by Syracuse Police on a theft investigation and ended up in the parking lot after a brief chase.

