District Attorney’s Office addresses violent crime over past week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Over the course of a week, between shootings, shots fired, stabbings and assaults, there been over a dozen incidents in the City of Syracuse. The District Attorney’s Office said some of the contributing factors are staffing at law enforcement agencies across the country, and laws like bail reform and raise the age.

Rick Trunfio, the first chief assistant district attorney for Onondaga County says there has been a lot of crime. “Stabbings have seemed to increase and certainly homicides you saw, somebody shooting on Lodi Street,” Trunfio said.

On Tuesday, a man was shot in the head on Lodi Street. The incident is still under investigation, but the evidence the district attorneys office has says the shooting could be justified.

“Right now it looks like that individual saved some lives, he had a license for a gun, but I think that’s telling that somebody had to step in to defend people who were getting shot at,” Trunfio said.

He adds that he doesn’t want to become a society that feels like they take their own protection and law into their own hands. He says there are many reasons why the crime keeps happening.

It’s a combination of things, and certainly my boss has talked about bail reform and raise the age, in addition to short staffing. You clearly have a feeling on the street that there’s no accountability, there’s no consequences because you can shoot somebody and they’ll be out. Rick Trunfio, First Chief Assistant District Attorney for Onondaga County

According to the District Attorney’s office, homicides are down. So far this year there have been 20 homicides, in 2020 there were 33, and 2019 there 23.