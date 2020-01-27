Disturbed coming to Central New York in August

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Saint Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview is continuing to add shows to the summer lineup and Disturbed is one of them.
Disturbed is stopping in Central New York on Saturday, August 8. The two-time Grammy nominated and multi-platinum band will be joined by Staind and Bad Wolves.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information about tickets.
