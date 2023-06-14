ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Wednesday, June 14 that they are starting a summer-long crackdown on both underage drinking and fake ID’s.

Operation Prevent will work closely with investigators from the state Liquor Authority, State Police and local law enforcement at venues across the state. They will be tasked with spotting fake IDs and ticketing offenders. Offenders may also have their licenses suspended and revoked for between 90 days and one year.

“While we want everyone to enjoy the fun festivities of summer, we want them to do so responsibly,” Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said in a statement. “Underage drinking and the use of fake IDs to purchase alcohol will not be tolerated in New York state. The State Police will be diligent in working with our partners to discourage, detect and apprehend underage users and to prevent the senseless injuries and tragedies that can result from this illegal behavior.”

Operation Prevent – which is supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Commission – intends to have 28 underaged drinking enforcement details over the summer at concert venues across the state. According to the DMV, they are focusing their sweeps on music venues, including the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse as well as other music venues where underage concertgoers are likely to gather.

“We want all New Yorkers to enjoy summer concerts and support our amazing venues across our Empire State. We also urge everyone to do so responsibly,” State Liquor Authority Chair Lily Fan said in a statement. “To keep alcohol out of the hands of underage youth and ensure safety for all, the State Liquor Authority is proudly collaborating with other state agencies and local law enforcement this summer to support Operation Prevent.”

The details began on Tuesday, June 13 and will run until Sunday, September 17. Last year, more than 550 people received tickets for using fake IDs to buy alcohol during the sweeps, while almost 600 fake documents were seized.