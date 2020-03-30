DMV: Car inspections extended

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Monday announced that it was indefinitely extending the expiration of inspection stickers.

The DMV posted to its website that in addition to extending driver licenses, non-drivers ID and vehicle registrations due March 1 until further notice, it also was extending the deadline for vehicle inspections.

NewsChannel 9 had received numerous calls and emails from concerned drivers who were concerned about turning over their vehicle to a repair shop for inspection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

