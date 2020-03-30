DMV: Car inspections extended

Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Monday announced that it was indefinitely extending the expiration of inspection stickers.

The DMV posted to its website that in addition to extending driver licenses, non-drivers ID and vehicle registrations due March 1 until further notice, it also was extending the deadline for vehicle inspections.

NewsChannel 9 had received numerous calls and emails from concerned drivers who were concerned about turning over their vehicle to a repair shop for inspection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

