DMVs to close offices statewide, per Cuomo executive order

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order to kick off the weekend, closing in-office visits to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Online transactions for tasks like renewing licenses remain available.

Expiration dates for licenses, permits and registrations on or after March 1 will also be extended.

To access the DMV’s website click here.

