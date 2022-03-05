ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Does a four-leaf clover bring good luck? What about picking up a penny on the ground or crossing fingers? Most Americans believe in good luck even if they don’t believe in all good luck superstitions.

68% of Americans believe in one kind of luck or another. 32% said they don’t believe in luck at all but 31% of them still said they follow lucky superstitions to be on the safe side, according to paysbig.com.

Is beginner’s luck a thing? 58% of people surveyed seem to think so, as it’s the most popular lucky belief. Wishing on a shooting star (52%) and tossing a coin into a fountain (46%) are the second and third most popular.

With so many superstitions which beliefs are the least popular in America?

Avoiding 666 because it’s bad luck (29%)

Ladybugs landing on people brings good luck (28%)

Walking under a ladder is bad luck (25%)

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, a holiday known for its association with good luck. 53% of Americans wear green to celebrate that day, but 87% don’t believe St. Patrick’s Day brings good luck.

Lucky survey results