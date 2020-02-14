‘Do Not Drink’ advisory lifted for SUNY New Paltz water system

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just after midnight Friday morning Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the “Do Not Drink” advisory for the Village of New Paltz Water System is now lifted. This after the State Department of Health flushed the distribution system and re-sampled the water.

Health officials say they found no detectable levels of petroleum compounds in the new water samples and that the water is safe for residents to drink. With the lifting of the advisory, homeowners are advised to flush their plumbing to remove any old water that may be lingering in the pipes of their household or business. Please see here for steps on how to flush.

A do not drink advisory was issued on Monday, February 10 from the New York State Department of Health and Ulster County Department of Health following reports of an odor detected in the village’s drinking water. The spill was determined to be the result of a compromised underground fuel line for the village’s water treatment plant heating system. The Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response experts are overseeing the cleanup of the spill that compromised Reservoir #4. The village is bypassing this reservoir during the clean up.

Flushing of the system occurred throughout the day Wednesday to move clean water through the distribution system and the additional samples collected Thursday showed non-detectable levels for petroleum compounds, allowing the “do not drink” advisory to be safely lifted.

Several state agencies were involved in these emergency efforts including state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, DEC, DOH and the New York State Police, all of which worked closely with local government agencies including the Ulster County Executive’s Office, Ulster County Emergency Management, Ulster County DOH, Village of New Paltz, Village of New Paltz DPW, Town of New Paltz, New Paltz Fire Department, New Paltz Rescue Squad and the New Paltz Police Department.

