Do you believe in miracles? State remembers 1980 Lake Placid Olympics

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — State landmarks will light up in red, white, and blue tonight as New York begins a two week celebration of the 40th anniversary of 1980 Winter Olympic Games.

Among the locations sporting the patriotic display will be Niagara Falls, the new State Fair Exposition building, the Kosciuszko Bridge in New York City, the State education building and the Alfred E. Smith buildings in Albany.

Landmarks in Lake Placid will also go red, white and blue, including the Olympic Center, Whiteface Mountain’s Cloudsplitter Gondola, and the Olympic Jumping complex.

The XIII Winter Olympic Games are best remembered by Americans for the Miracle on Ice, as the underdog U.S men’s hockey team defeated the Soviet Union and Sweden to win the gold medal.

U.S. speed skater Eric Heiden won 5 golds, and American figure skaters took home silver and bronze medals.

There are a number of events happening in Lake Placid to mark the anniversary, starting Friday with the lighting of the anniversary cauldron. For a complete list of activities, click here.

