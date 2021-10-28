Do you know this man? Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of stealing from cash-only businesses

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Detectives are on the lookout for 34-year-old Donovan Moorman of Syracuse.

They believe he is tied to a big burglary ring targeting the homes of cash-only business owners of Asian descent.

Dozens of homes have been broken into in Manlius, DeWitt, Clay, Salina, and Syracuse.

Thousands of dollars in cash have been stolen, officials said.

Detectives believe the burglars stake out the businesses, follow them home, then later return to burglarize the residence and in some cases the businesses.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects would enter the residence by force and once inside they would steal large amounts of cash, coins, jewelry, and designer bags/purses.

Three others have been busted; Emery Kinsey, Jared Donaldson, and Phillip Jackson, all of Syracuse, officials said

If you have any information you can call the Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.