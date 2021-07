SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Former Dr. Robert Neulander, who was convicted of killing his wife in their DeWitt home back in 2015 spoke with a judge today ahead of his trial.

He’s been out of prison for nearly three years awaiting a new trial, and that new trial is still slated to start in October.

Neulander’s murder conviction was overturned in June of 2018 based on juror misconduct.