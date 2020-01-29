Doctors: Flu should be focus in Central New York, not coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many eyes are on the coronavirus, but doctors in Central New York are warning that the focus should be fixed on the flu.

There are less than 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and none are in New York. But, tens of thousands of New Yorkers have already gotten the flu this season.

“We have seen a few deaths in most of the hospitals, especially in Onondaga County,” said Dr. Ryan Planer, a physician at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The coronavirus is making international headlines, but in our own backyard, doctors like Planer are fighting a virus that’s already taken the lives of three children in New York State.

Since the start of flu season, the CDC reports an estimated:

15 million cases

8,200 deaths

54 pediatric deaths

With less than 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, Planer says your odds of getting that are pretty low.

“Unless you’re traveling outside the United States, or you’ve been to China or exposed to someone who’s been to China in the last 14 days that’s having some of those flu-like symptoms, not so much to worry about it here in Central New York at this time,” said Planer.

What we should worry about is the flu. There are two strains, A and B, and it’s no walk in the park. Symptoms can linger anywhere from 5 to 21 days.

“If you’re pregnant, a child or elderly, or have an immune deficiency, it doesn’t matter what kind [flu] you’re exposed to, you still have the potential of getting really sick,” said Planer.

If you have the fever, chills, body aches, and shortness of breath — doctors ask you to call ahead before heading to the hospital.

“Call your doctor’s office and say, ‘what should I do, should I come in the front door, should I wear a mask, should I come in a separate entrance,'” said Planer.

The three key things Planer suggests doing to prevent the flu are:

Know the symptoms

Get your flu shot

Wash your hands

When washing your hands, doctors say you should use soap and warm water for more than 20 seconds or sanitizer with an alcohol content of 60 percent or greater.

Getting enough sleep, eating fruits and vegetables, and exercising can all help boost the immune system.

