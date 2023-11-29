SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This holiday season In My Father’s Kitchen is in need of bottled water, toiletries, winter apparel, and socks to stock up their medical van.

On Fridays between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., the restaurant is accepting donations at their Hawley Avenue location, which will be given back to the community.

John Tumino, the Executive Director of In My Father’s Kitchen tells NewsChannel, “In June we launched this wonderful medical van with all of our supplies, it is like a doctors office on wheels, and we treat our friends outside with dignity and with medical supplies, food, clothing and connection.”

In My Father’s Kitchen has assisted hundreds of individuals in Central New York, and on New Year’s Day they are partnering with Mary Nelson’s Youth Center and Doug’s Fish Fry to give away meals to our community.

For more on how you can CLICK HERE.