LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Flu season might be halfway over, but that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook just yet.

A triple whammy of flu, COVID, and RSV cases dubbed by some as a “Tripledemic” seems to be on the downswing.

“The overall illness rate seems to be decreasing. But I am saying that cautiously,” said Dr. Robert Dracker, medical director at Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool.

That’s because other illnesses are still floating around.

“We’ve seen quite a bit of strep pharyngitis lately. More than we usually see at this time of the year, and we’re still seeing Influenza A,” said Dr. Dracker.

Rhinovirus is also making the rounds.

“Rhinovirus is a common upper respiratory tract infection and in small children, it sometimes results in their difficulty with breathing,” said Dr. Dracker.

The biggest challenge doctors are dealing with when it comes to these sicknesses? The symptoms.

“They all have the same signs and symptoms and unless we can test them for and distinguish it’s very difficult,” said Dr. Dracker.

Dracker says flu season can last until March or even linger into April, reminding parents not to let their guard down just yet.

“Obviously if your child is sick keep them home rather than have them go to daycare or school and potentially affect others and get your child seen,” said Dr. Dracker.

If your child isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 or the flu, make an appointment. Also, if your child is sick Dr. Dracker says it’s crucial to get your child in to see a doctor, even though symptoms overlap among all these different illnesses, care and treatment for each is different.