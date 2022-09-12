SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Shower and storm chances look to stick around into Tuesday. See when we can expect things to dry out below.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

Rain chances continue overnight into Tuesday as this slow-moving storm system down at the ground and aloft with its cold front continues to work through the Northeast.

Towards daybreak, though, there should be a renewed threat for more numerous showers and a storm or two. This is thanks to a storm system over the Great Lakes and its cold front moving into CNY.

Rain chances should decrease by the lunch hour as the cold front moves to our east and by early afternoon the sunshine breaks out for a couple hours warming us in the upper 60s to low 70s.

However, a storm system in the upper atmosphere (associated with cool air aloft) is approaching and the combination of this system and the sun will spark another round of showers and storms that moves through during the evening commute.

Any storm that forms Tuesday will have heavy rain and possibly gusty winds and hail.

MIDWEEK:

It’s breezy and drier Wednesday with a passing shower or two possible, especially east of Lake Ontario as a reinforcing cold front swings through. Highs warm into the mid-70s.

Beyond Wednesday’s second cold front passage, it turns a little cooler than average, more fallish, for the last half of the week. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s Thursday and Friday.

The cool air around for the end of the week does not look like a true change to more permanent fall weather. We are warming back quickly heading into the weekend. We could be 80 degrees again by Sunday!