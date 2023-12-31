SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It looks like 2023 goes out with some snow, but will it impact your New Year’s Eve travel plans? The details are below…

Any snow for New Year’s Eve?

If you are travelling around central New York before sunset Sunday, you have no weather concerns. It is cloudy and mainly dry day outside of a few lingering flurries.

There is, however, a weak weather system that approaches central New York after sunset Sunday, just in time for New Year’s Eve. Some light snow develops the first part of the night and makes it about as far north as the south shore of Lake Ontario. The Tug Hill and especially the North Country look to remain dry New Year’s Eve.

Where it does snow New Year’s Eve, any accumulations are light and temperatures are mostly above freezing through the evening, minimizing the impact on travel. Just keep an eye out on secondary roads and in general over higher elevations where roads could get a bit slick. This snow should taper before sunrise New Year’s Day.

Quiet start to 2024

The system bringing us snow New Year’s Eve is passing to the south and east of central New York, so we expect quiet weather to start 2024. There will be more clouds than sun, and temperatures will be seasonable.

We have a better chance of seeing some sun on Tuesday, and temperatures respond accordingly as our highs will be around 40.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.