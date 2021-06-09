Dog dies in large Syracuse fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Syracuse firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at Willis Avenue, between Erie Boulevard and Kane Road. Several people called 911 saying a second floor apartment was on fire and people were still inside.

The first firefighters arrived and reported heavy smoke and fire visible coming from the second floor. Firefighters fought the blaze as they searched the building for trapped or endangered occupants, and faced tremendous heat and zero visibility in the building.

It was quickly determined that all residents had made it out of the building prior to firefighters’ arrival, and they were able to remove two cats and a dog from the building. The dog did not survive.

Due to the hot and humid weather on Wednesday, extra firefighters were called to the scene to assist. A total of 45 firefighters worked for around 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and a rehabilitation sector was formed to help firefighters change out of turnout gear, rehydrate and have their vital signs checked.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, and civilians were evaluated at the scene by AMR, but no one was transported to the hospital. Occupants of all four apartments in the building will be temporarily displaced, and Red Cross is assisting them with shelter and other needs.

National Grid and the Syracuse Police Department also responded to the scene. Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau are currently working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.