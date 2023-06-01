ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dog was found in critical condition on the side of Stryker Road in the Town of Phelps Thursday morning, according to the Ontario County Humane Society.

According to the humane society, they received a report that the dog was found dead and wrapped in a blanket. They confirmed that the dog is still alive, but is in an emaciated state.

The dog, who is a male mixed breed, was taken to a nearby veterinarian and is still in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario County Humane Society at (585)-396-4590 or the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office at (585)-394-4560.