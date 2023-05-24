SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After being left in a basement to rot, a German Shepherd, which the Syracuse Police have now named Hope, is bouncing back.

Back on May 4, Syracuse Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Officers were sent to a home over a report of a dog left in a basement.

When they arrived to the home on Delaware Street, they found this:

Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

Hope, laying on the dirt floor, very malnourished and hanging onto her life with everything she had.

After finding her, officers rushed her to the Veterinary Medical Center, where she went through extensive treatment and testing. That testing later showed that she was eating gravel to survive, as they found it in her stomach.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

“Hope was found to have a body score of 1 out of 9, meaning she was in as bad of a shape as she could possibly be,” said Syracuse Police.

At one point, Hope went into cardiac arrest and was revived by hospital staff.

Police have identified Hope’s owner as 42-year-old Hortence Ngarissona.

Ngarissona was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of animal cruelty

She was released on an appearance ticket.

Hope is still recovering, and hopefully will be able to live a long and beautiful life in the future.