Dog rescued after falling through ice in Madison County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff reports several police agencies, firefighters, and highway department crews came to the aid of a dog that had fallen through ice into freezing water Friday morning in the Town of Lincoln.

Sheriff Hood said in a Facebook post that deputies, state police, park police, county highway department, and the Lincoln Fire and Rescue worked together to reach the dog and safely get the frigid K9 to shore.

Check out the video above.