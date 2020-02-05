Dog rescued from Madison Co. house fire, expected to be okay

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A dog that was trapped in a house fire on Wednesday morning was saved by crews on the scene and is expected to be okay.

Fire and ambulance crews from Madison and Oriskany Falls were called to a house fire on Larry Road in the Town of Madison.

The fire was under control around 10:30 a.m. and no one was hurt, according to Madison Fire Chief Chad Billings.

A neighbor had noticed the smoke and called it in because they knew a dog was living in the home. That same neighbor tried to find the dog, but was pushed back by the smoke.

(Courtesy of the Village of Madison Facebook Page)

A crew found the dog breathing, but lethargic. They took the dog to the ambulance for oxygen. Between the vet that was called in and the paramedics, they were able to rescue the dog.

The dog, a male beagle, is supposed to make a full recovery, according to Billings.