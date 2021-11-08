Dog starved and left on Syracuse street, animal advocate group offering reward for tips leading to arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you happen to be near the corner of Danforth and North Alvord streets in Syracuse, you’ll see these signs posted.

“We put out reward flyers in hopes that the neighborhood may have recognized Hope and will come forward with information,” said Stefanie Heath, a volunteer with the organization, Cuse Pit Crew.

Hope, as she is known now, was found abandoned there November 1. She had on a teal and gray collar and lime green leash.

“Not only was she tied up and left outside in the elements but she was also extremely emaciated,” Heath added, “She went to the emergency vet and they found that she was a body score of one which is very, very, basically you’re skin and bones.”

There are a number of resources in the community if you’re having trouble taking care of your pets.

“There are food pantries locally. There’s the Kia Foundation in the City of Syracuse. There is a pet pantry, Hardeko Pet Pantry in North Syracuse. So there’s options there,” Heath said.

Even if you don’t have a pet you can do your part by reporting abuse or neglect.

“We’re really the eyes and ears for animals,” Heath said. “As we know they can’t speak for themselves. So, just making sure we’re speaking up on behalf of these animals and calling in anything that may be a sign of abuse.”

She wants anyone with answers in this case to also come forward to find justice for Hope.

Cuse Pit Crew is offering a $5,800 reward for tips leading to and arrest and conviction in Hope’s case.

To share tips contact the Syracuse Police Department Animal Cruelty Section:

(315) 442-5336

Email Sgt. Todd Cramer tcramer@syracusepolice.org

OTHER RESOURCES: