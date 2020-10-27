Dog who went missing minutes before owners’ wedding, now found

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A dog that went missing just minutes before his owners’ wedding has been found.

Stephanie Woodward and her now husband tied the knot on Friday and Rocky disappeared right before the ceremony. Immediately, the couple began putting up fliers and offering a $500 reward for Rocky’s safe return.

ROCKY IS SAFE ♡ We can't thank Rescued Treasures enough for helping to track his location and set up traps for him. He was trapped at 2:30am. We also thank @artisanchurch for letting us set up Rocky HQ here & the community for helping us figure out his location! THANK YOU ♡♡ pic.twitter.com/Jh1NBKdUFg — Stephanie Woodward (@IStepFunny) October 27, 2020

Woodward posted to twitter on Tuesday, thanking the Rochester community and informing all that Rocky was found and and is now safe.