FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist.

This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs Ripley and Rebel from a Parish home. They were emaciated and had porcupine quills all over them.

“If the quills are not removed they can go into your blood stream, go to their heart, go to their lungs.” Tanya Semchenko, Oswego County SPCA Board President

They were taken to an emergency vet for treatment. Ripley, the female lab is making some progress.

“She continues to have quills fester out of her including in her mouth and in her which is a concern,” Semchenko explained. “We’ve gone back to the Veterinary Medical Center once already.”

Rebel, the male, is going through the same thing but has his own challenges.

“He actually tested positive for Lyme disease yesterday. So that adds to his battle for recovery,” Semchenko said.

The owners, 41-year-old Christina LaValley, 41, and John Paul Barton, 42, have three other dogs. Semchenko said they aren’t willing to surrender them. Volunteers also removed two adult cats and kittens from the home.

The Oswego County SPCA is paying for medical expenses for Ripley and Rebel. The estimate, “Between $2,000 and $4,000. We have not receive the final bill,” Semchenko said.

Many NewsChannel 9 viewers have reached out offering to help or adopt. The dogs aren’t ready for adoption at this time, since need to get through their medical care first.

You can make monetary donations to offset the costs right on the SPCA’s website.

The Oswego County SPCA is also having a benefit on Saturday, August 13. It’s called Rock the Paws and it takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Lanes Bowling Alley. It’s located at 723 W. Broadway in Fulton.