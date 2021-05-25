After influx of mail-in mayhem, Madison County DMV prepares to allow walk-ins for some

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On June 21, the Madison County DMV in Wampsville will reopen to walk-in customers, but only for people who live in Madison County.

The Madison County Clerk says the plan is his way of finding a balance between meeting the Governor’s guidance that DMVs reopen to the public without an appointment but also manage a record amount of transactions.

In 2019, the average number of daily transactions was under 500. On any given day the last month, the number is almost double.

People who live in Onondaga or Oneida Counties will need to make an appointment using the scheduling system Madison County was forced to create when the Governor initially allowed DMVs to reopen to appointment-based customers only during the pandemic.

DMV work can also be completed using the blue-colored drop box in the parking lot of the Madison County Office Building in Wampsville. The Madison County Clerk suggests everyone puts their name and phone number on the outside of the envelope for best service.

He reminds people wanting registration renewals for their boats, trailers or campers in time for use Memorial Day Weekend should get the applications in the drop box by Wednesday evening.