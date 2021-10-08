Dolgeville woman arrested for Cincinnatus hit-and-run fatal accident in June, state police say

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police has charged Amber Suprunchik with a pair of felonies resulting in a hit and run accident in Cincinnatus this past June.

The 36-year-old Dolgeville resident is accused of hitting two people on bicycles on State Route 26 and not stopping, police say. Kitt Warren, 67, of DeRuyter, was killed and John Rutan, 67, of McGraw suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police say Suprunchik was not impaired while driving the vehicle, but did tamper with the car after the accident.

Friday, Suprunchik was taken in and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence and Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Accident (both felonies). She was also charged with Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree (both misdemeanors).