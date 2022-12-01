SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The MOST’s DeSTEMber month presented by Micron kicks off Thursday, December 1, in what will include a select number of “Dollar DeSTEMber Days.”

DeSTEMber is a month-long celebration held in December that includes fun STEM activities on Thursdays and Fridays at a discounted admission of $1.

Tickets for Dollar DeSTEMber days can only be redeemed in-person and there are no DeSTEMber days on December 29 or 30.

During DeSTEMber there will also be select north pole pajama parties. Celebrate the start of winter with hot cocoa and “The Polar Express” while wearing your favorite pajamas!

Kids and their families can explore new and exciting activities as well like exploring the North Pole, arctic animals, geomagnetic poles to snowflakes, ice melt, and more.

In years DeSTEMber, MOST goers can visit the new National Grid Exploradome for a specially created planetarium program: “Night in the Arctic,” which is included with the cost of a North Pole Pajama Party ticket.

The schedule for Dollar DeSTEMber days is as followed: