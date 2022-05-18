Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV) – We may find out Thursday morning the new name of the Carrier Dome. Syracuse University leaders have a news conference scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the Dome to “discuss the future of the iconic venue, including forthcoming renovations and what fans can expect in the years to come.”

The Carrier Dome sign was removed off the side of the Dome last week. Last month Syracuse University announced that it was ending its 40-plus year relationship including the Dome naming rights with the Carrier Corporation.

Sportico, a sports business website, has reported that JMA Wireless, which has operations in Syracuse and the Town of Clay will take over the naming rights.