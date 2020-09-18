Dome construction project scheduled to be complete Friday

Posted:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Dome construction project is scheduled to be done on Friday. Last week, the project was in the finals stages.

The new and improved Dome is scheduled to host its first event on Saturday, September 26 when the SU football team hosts Georgia Tech. No fans will be in attendance.

