Ready for Syracuse lacrosse? Here are the COVID protocols at the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking forward to seeing a game in the Dome? With basketball in full swing, plus the men’s and women’s lacrosse seasons around the corner, Syracuse University has been working closely with the Onondaga County Health Department to implement public health guidelines at the Dome. For more public health information at Syracuse University, visit syracuse.edu/staysafe.

Dome COVID-19 Guidelines

All fans age 5 and up are required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test. Proof must be shown at the gate to secure entry to the stadium. (Newborns to age 4 do not require a vaccination or a test result to enter the facility.)

Masks are required for all patrons over 2 when not actively eating or drinking, while indoors at the stadium, and outdoors when in the presence of others for all events

How and where is the Dome checking my status?

Syracuse University says the most efficient method of showing your vaccination is the New York State Excelsior Pass in combination with a government issued ID, but you can also show a printed copy.

The negative test and vaccination checks will take place at the Stadium Entry Gates. New York State defines proof of full vaccination as receiving your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccine at least 14 days before the event you are attending. If you aren’t vaccinated, you can show a negative COVID-19 test through one of these two methods:

Obtain a negative PCR test from a healthcare provider within 72 hours of entry

Obtain a negative antigen test from a healthcare provider within 6 hours of entry

There is no onsite testing. Over-the-counter test kits are also not accepted.

What about food and drink?

Food and drink will be offered at the Dome, but will exclusively be cashless transactions. There will be no ATMs in the stadium.

Guests are permitted to bring a sealed water bottle, but all other outside food and drink is prohibited.

More Details

The Dome will continue to operate in accordance with the existing guidance and protocols given by New York State and the Onondaga County Department of Health.

Officials say those existing local public health regulations will continue to be strictly enforced at the stadium. These include:

Masks are required for all patrons over the age of two (vaccinated and unvaccinated) when not actively eating or drinking, while indoors at the stadium and outdoors when in the presence of others for all events.

Patrons displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, have been in close contact with someone that may have been exposed, or have a temperature exceeding 100.4° F are asked to stay home.

For safety and security, the stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy. Each fan is allowed one clear bag one small clutch or purse. Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags to their vehicle prior to stadium entry. Please visit the stadium entry/clear bag page for additional information.

Stadium staff will not accept or provide a holding area for prohibited items. Please visit the Stadium Guest Services page for more information on prohibited items.

Fans should enter the stadium at the designated gate on their ticket. They should arrive early to avoid delays and allow additional time to go through the entry validation process.

Hand sanitizer stations are available on the concourse levels.

Dedicated sanitizing staff are assigned to monitor and treat frequently touched surfaces.

Fans who are not able to provide proof of full vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test according to the conditions above will not be allowed to enter the stadium.

Fans with questions are encouraged to call 1-888-DOME-TIX or email dometix@syr.edu.