SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to 714 Spring Street around 8:56 a.m. Wednesday for a domestic dispute that ended up turning physical.

At the scene, officers found a 23-year-old who had been stabbed numerous times in the torso.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The female suspect was arrested for multiple criminal charges which are still pending at this time in the investigation says police.