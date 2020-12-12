Dominick’s Restaurant in Syracuse, an Italian food favorite, temporarily closes due to COVID-19 restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Italian food lovers have been flocking to Dominick’s Restaurant on the City’s eastside for over 40 years, but Dominick’s says they are temporarily closing due to restrictions caused by COVID-19.
Since being placed in Onondaga County’s Orange Zone in late November, Dominick’s on Burnet Avenue has been forced to only serve customers through to-go orders or in an outdoor dining setting. Due to these changes, one of the owners at Dominick’s told NewsChannel 9 it has been difficult to keep a profitable business and they are temporarily closing.
The owner said they hope to reopen Dominick’s when things return to “normal,” but could not give a specific target date.
The owner says this the first time Dominick’s has had to close for any reason in its 40-year history.
Dominick’s Restaurant serves as another example as to how harshly local businesses have been affected financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
