Donald Trump commutes sentence in SPD Officer Wallie Howard’s murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a flurry of last minute commuted sentences, former President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of the drug kingpin who orchestrated the murder of Syracuse Police Officer Wallie Howard.

Jaime Davidson was convicted in federal court for ordering Howard — who was working undercover — to be robbed and killed during a drug deal.

Robert “Bam Bam” Lawrence who killed Howard was paroled last fall after nearly 30 years in prison.

In the statement, the Trump Administration said witnesses who testified against Davidson later recanted their testimony in sworn affidavits and further attested Davidson had no involvement.

Read the full statement below:

“President Trump commuted the sentence of Jaime A. Davidson. This commutation is supported by Mr. Davidson’s family and friends, Alice Johnson, and numerous others. In 1993, Mr. Davidson was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in relation to the murder of an undercover officer. Notably, witnesses who testified against Mr. Davidson later recanted their testimony in sworn affidavits and further attested that Mr. Davidson had no involvement. Although Mr. Davidson has been incarcerated for nearly 29 years, the admitted shooter has already been released from prison. Following the commutation of his sentence, Mr. Davidson will continue legal efforts to clear his name. In addition, while incarcerated, Mr. Davidson mentored and tutored over 1,000 prisoners to help them achieve their GED certificates. Mr. Davidson has earned praise from prison officials for his dedication to helping others.”